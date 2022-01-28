What are blue zones and how they’re responsible for people living healthier lives
05:24
Share this -
copied
Dan Buettner, who has studied areas around the world where people live longer than others called blue zones, joins TODAY with tips to live longer, healthier lives. “People in blue zones, they don’t have better discipline than us,” he says. “They live in environments where the healthy choice is the easy choice.”Jan. 28, 2022
Now Playing
What are blue zones and how they’re responsible for people living healthier lives
05:24
UP NEXT
Jay Shetty: Mediating helps your mind show you what you need
06:00
Couple shares toll obesity takes on relationships
06:01
Why going outside could help you sleep better
04:56
Conscious listening: How to do it and why it matters
06:13
Unvaccinated patients are being denied organ transplants