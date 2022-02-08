West Coast could see record high temperatures later this week
A high pressure system on the West Coast could bring record high temperatures by the end of the week. Meanwhile, the East Coast can expect a warm-up, followed by a quick cooldown before the weekend. TODAY’s Al Roker tracks the developments.Feb. 8, 2022
