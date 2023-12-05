Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution
06:33
UP NEXT
Try this low-impact workout with high impact results
04:00
How to develop and attract deeper connections with others
07:11
Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media
06:54
See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan
04:26
Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon
05:30
Novo Nordisk sues companies for ‘misbranding’ copycat Ozempic
02:42
Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?
02:42
NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis
06:26
Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter
04:19
End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing
04:03
Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern
01:55
Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout
15:54
Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy
02:03
Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds
03:26
Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays
04:08
Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas
02:51
Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children
04:35
Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude
08:07
How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient
06:15
Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution
06:33
Copied
Copied
At 7-years-old, Wendy Novak received a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis that changed her life forever. After defying the expectations around the disease, she’s imagining a world without diabetes through the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute, which supports the care of more than 100,000 patients. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 5, 2023
Now Playing
Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution
06:33
UP NEXT
Try this low-impact workout with high impact results
04:00
How to develop and attract deeper connections with others
07:11
Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media
06:54
See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan
04:26
Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon
05:30
Novo Nordisk sues companies for ‘misbranding’ copycat Ozempic
02:42
Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?
02:42
NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis
06:26
Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter
04:19
End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing
04:03
Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern
01:55
Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout
15:54
Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy
02:03
Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds
03:26
Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays
04:08
Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas
02:51
Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children
04:35
Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude
08:07
How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient