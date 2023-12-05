IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Winter is coming! 14 customer-loved fashion picks from Ugg, Preppy Jones and more — from $10

  • Now Playing

    Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

    04:00

  • How to develop and attract deeper connections with others

    07:11

  • Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media

    06:54

  • See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan

    04:26

  • Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon

    05:30

  • Novo Nordisk sues companies for ‘misbranding’ copycat Ozempic

    02:42

  • Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?

    02:42

  • NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

    06:26

  • Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter

    04:19

  • End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing

    04:03

  • Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern

    01:55

  • Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout

    15:54

  • Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy

    02:03

  • Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds

    03:26

  • Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays

    04:08

  • Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas

    02:51

  • Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children

    04:35

  • Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude

    08:07

  • How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient

    06:15

Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution

06:33

At 7-years-old, Wendy Novak received a Type 1 diabetes diagnosis that changed her life forever. After defying the expectations around the disease, she’s imagining a world without diabetes through the Wendy Novak Diabetes Institute, which supports the care of more than 100,000 patients. NBC’s Sam Brock reports for TODAY.Dec. 5, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution

    06:33
  • UP NEXT

    Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

    04:00

  • How to develop and attract deeper connections with others

    07:11

  • Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media

    06:54

  • See Start TODAY’s December 2023 fitness plan

    04:26

  • Actions to take when common symptoms turn uncommon

    05:30

  • Novo Nordisk sues companies for ‘misbranding’ copycat Ozempic

    02:42

  • Pneumonia cases rise among kids: What are the symptoms?

    02:42

  • NBC News' Antonia Hylton opens up about rare cancer diagnosis

    06:26

  • Winter skincare routine: How to protect your skin this winter

    04:19

  • End-of-year mental health checklist: How to boost your wellbeing

    04:03

  • Mysterious outbreak of respiratory illness in China raises concern

    01:55

  • Torch calories and improve heart health with this aerobics workout

    15:54

  • Flu numbers are on the rise: Here's how to stay healthy

    02:03

  • Mounjaro may be 3 times more effective than Ozempic, study finds

    03:26

  • Exercises to keep you active and healthy throughout the holidays

    04:08

  • Celebrating 20 years of ‘Thanks and Giving’ with Marlo Thomas

    02:51

  • Woman’s journey from patient to doctor gives hope to children

    04:35

  • Two young cancer patients find friendship and hope at St. Jude

    08:07

  • How a college softball team helped inspire young cancer patient

    06:15

Home explodes in Virginia as officers try to execute search warrant

College leaders to testify before Congress over rise in antisemitism

Humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza as fighting continues

Apps, AI and other tech hacks to make the holidays stress-free

Spice up the holidays with these festive Trinidadian recipes

Holiday party look book: Stay on trend with these style tips

You’ll never leave home again with these cozy and warm gifts

Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution

What to buy and what to skip when holiday shopping

TODAY exclusively reveals Time’s 2023 Athlete of the Year

Spice up the holidays with these festive Trinidadian recipes

Holiday party look book: Stay on trend with these style tips

You’ll never leave home again with these cozy and warm gifts

Woman turns diabetes diagnosis into life-changing institution

What to buy and what to skip when holiday shopping

TODAY exclusively reveals Time’s 2023 Athlete of the Year

Dylan Dreyer shares Christmas card with her 3 adorable sons

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart

Try this low-impact workout with high impact results

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

Apps, AI and other tech hacks to make the holidays stress-free

Karen Swensen on working to elevate women-owned businesses

Designer tips to create luxe holiday look at home

Be the best dressed holiday party guest with these trendy looks

Macaulay Culkin gets emotional receiving star on Walk of Fame

Hoda and Jenna drop new Essie nail polish color, Eternal Optimist

TODAY fan wins big in winter challenge game with Hoda & Jenna

Hot trends to add some extra sparkle to your holiday décor

How to develop and attract deeper connections with others

Meet the psychologist helping nourish relationships on social media

7 winter fashion items to stay stylish and warm all winter

Finish your holiday shopping today with these 6 gift ideas

Make holiday shopping easy with this Shop TODAY gift box

Shop TODAY Savings: How to download and save at over 40,000 online retailers

Shop TODAY announces winners of first Beauty Awards

How to pull off viral TikTok beauty trends — no filter needed

Affordable festive fashion for all your holiday gatherings

Thoughtful, last-minute gift ideas that are sure to impress everyone

From retro to modern: Tech gifts for everyone on your list

Got kids on your gift list? Check out these hot holiday toys

Spice up the holidays with these festive Trinidadian recipes

Peanut butter cookie and rosemary olive oil cake: Get the recipes!

TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer shares her family recipe for a raspberry tart

Kansas City ribs and Wisconsin cheese soup: Get the recipes!

Butter chicken meatballs: Get Ronnie Woo’s recipe!

Try Aarti Sequeira's roasted salmon recipe with a South Asian twist

Try these 2 easy and healthy weeknight chicken dinners

Blue Moon and Popup Bagels team up for beer-infused collab

Rachel Mansfield shares her recipe for a turkey Waldorf salad

Gnocchi mac and cheese and banana pudding: Get the recipes!