In this episode of Wellness TODAY, Sheinelle Jones speaks to experts Eve Rodsky, Nedra Tawwab, Marc Brackett and Adrianna Brach about the science behind habit forming, how to hold yourself accountable, why it’s important to feel your feelings and products that will help you keep your goals on track.Jan. 25, 2022
How a group of moms built a habit of self-care through surfing in Hawaii
03:50
Now Playing
Wellness TODAY: How to form a habit
25:00
UP NEXT
What to know before trying at-home food sensitivity kits
05:32
Peloton under pressure after another controversial TV scene
02:32
Distribution of free N95 masks begins as debates over mandates intensify
02:24
5 things to rethink in 2022, from wellness to healthy disagreements