Wellness TODAY: History of women and fitness

Sheinelle Jones speaks to experts Danielle Friedman, Dr. Kameelah Phillips, Leta Shy and Vanessa Rissetto about the history of fitness for women, the benefits of exercise, how to find the perfect sports bra and what to eat to fuel your body for success. She also learns the history behind the Jogbra and how brands like “Movement Genius” are making exercise more inclusive.
April 5, 2022 Read More
