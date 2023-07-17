IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Wellness tips for a healthy summer | Start TODAY
Al Roker hosts another episode of Start TODAY, starting with July’s new monthly challenge and upper-body strength workouts you can do right at home. Plus, wellness coach Natalie Guss shares strategies to build healthy habits and a community member gets a new makeover to match her new, healthier lifestyle.July 17, 2023
