Study shows Wegovy lowers risk of stroke and heart attacks
The manufacturer of the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy says the drug has been show to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack or stroke by 20 percent. Cardiologist Dr. Tara Narula joins TODAY to break down the study's findings, the drug's affordability and its potential transformative impact.Aug. 9, 2023
