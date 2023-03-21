IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    How does Ozempic work, and what are the side effects?

How does Ozempic work, and what are the side effects?

Ozempic, a drug designed to treat diabetes, has been used off-label by some for weight loss. But how does the medication work and what are the side effects people are experiencing? NBC’s senior medical correspondent Dr. John Torres weighs in. March 21, 2023

