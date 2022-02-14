IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
TODAY

Wearable tech to upgrade your winter fashion wardrobe

03:53

Fashion expert Amy E. Goodman joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY with wearable tech products you may have seen athletes wearing at the 2022 Olympics, including a Team USA intelligent insulation jacket, goggles, training aids and more.Feb. 14, 2022

