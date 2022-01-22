Watch: Woman threatens school officials over mask mandate
A Virginia woman was arrested after she appeared to threaten officials at a school board meeting about mask mandates for students. The woman can be heard saying “I will bring every single gun loaded and ready” as the board was about to vote, but later emailed an apology.Jan. 22, 2022
