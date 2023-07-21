IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies at 96
Close call: Watch lucky woman narrowly avoid car collision
00:26
A woman crossing a busy street in Argentina had a close call when two cars collided in front of her. The two vehicles veered off in opposite directions leaving the woman safely in the middle.July 21, 2023
