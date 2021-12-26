Watch Willie Geist’s top picks for the Highs and Lows of 2021
Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the best of the Highs and Lows of 2021, including the best hype man a little boy could ask for, the image of Senator Bernie Sanders at President Biden’s inauguration that sparked thousands of memes, brave souls taking on the animal kingdom with their bare hands, and a Godzilla-like creature scaling a shelf at a 7-11 in Thailand.Dec. 26, 2021
