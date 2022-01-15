IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Watch: Tonga volcano erupts undersea, triggering tsunami warning

Tonga, an island nation in the Pacific Ocean, is under a tsunami warning after a nearby undersea volcano erupted. The blast sent thousands in Tonga rushing for higher ground as waves as high as four feet crashed on the shore.Jan. 15, 2022

