TODAY

Watch toddler surprise military dad with a new skill

00:48

An army captain was in for an emotional surprise when he returned from a month-long training mission to California. While he was away, his 14-month old son Waylon learned how to walk! TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.May 31, 2022

