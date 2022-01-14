Watch this lost dog get rescued 6 days after being lost in landslide
00:39
Six days after a Seattle house collapsed in a landslide, firefighters saved a 3-year-old lab named Sammy that had been missing and presumed dead. The owner broke into tears seeing firefighters carried the dog out. Sammy is now in stable condition.Jan. 14, 2022
