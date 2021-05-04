Watch this inspiring 1st grade teacher get an incredible surprise

Continuing “Celebrating Service,” a special week-long series, on National Teacher Appreciation Day, TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager profiles first-grade teacher Wanda Smith, who went from cleaning her Texas school to teaching in it after devoting 10 years to earning her degree. Live on air, she is surprised with a scholarship established in her name, the declaration of “The Best You Can Be” Wanda Smith Day, and the presentation of a bench with her name on it.