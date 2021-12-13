Watch this 3-year-old react to her military dad’s return
01:02
A toddler who had not seen her military dad in seven months looked a little confused when she heard a familiar voice, but when she realized who it was, she couldn’t stop laughing. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.Dec. 13, 2021
