Watch these best friends reunite live on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna!
06:16
Share this -
copied
Jackie Ferrier-Vaughan and Lee Duong have been best friends for nearly three decades, but the duo hasn’t seen each other in person since 2019. In honor of Galentine’s Day, Hoda and Jenna help change that, reuniting the lifelong besties with a special surprise on TODAY.Feb. 14, 2022
Now Playing
Watch these best friends reunite live on TODAY with Hoda and Jenna!
06:16
UP NEXT
Mom of 5 fulfills lifelong dream of becoming an author
03:40
See what Lindsay Czarniak sent Craig Melvin for Valentine’s Day!
05:41
Youth football team scores invite from LA Rams to 2022 Super Bowl
03:32
Watch Team USA's Jaelin Kauf get surprised by her mom live on the TODAY plaza!
01:27
Jaelin Kauf returns from 2022 Olympics with silver medal, gets surprised by mom on TODAY