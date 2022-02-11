Watch the TODAY anchors’ new Super Bowl PSA for girls in STEM
TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly head back to the ‘70s for a new public service announcement empowering young girls in STEM. The PSA, part of the national She Can STEM campaign, will air Sunday during the Super Bowl pregame.Feb. 11, 2022
