  • 4th grader writes persuasive essay on why to watch TODAY

    Watch the TODAY anchors’ new Super Bowl PSA for girls in STEM

    Jaelin Kauf returns from 2022 Olympics with silver medal, gets surprised by mom on TODAY

  • Raising an Olympian: Parents reflect on sacrifices and struggles

  • How Olympic athletes juggle parenthood while going for gold

  • Dad of Team USA curling sisters Tabitha and Tara Peterson on raising 2 Olympians

  • Mikaela Shiffrin on loss of her dad, finding drive to compete again

  • Ryan Cochran-Siegle's mom surprises him during live TODAY interview

  • Karen Chen reveals her Olympic figure skating dress was made by her mom

  • 3-year-old curler goes for gold in his backyard (with a frying pan!)

  • 4 states to lift statewide mask mandates in schools

  • Hoda Kotb and Dylan Dreyer’s kids have adorable playdate

  • Winter Olympian's son shares flagbearer news in adorable show-and-tell

  • What Hoda does (and doesn’t do) when someone cries near her

  • 6th grader hailed as hero after saving 2 lives in a single day

  • Best baby products: Rotating car seat, self-folding stroller, more

  • 8-year-old sneaks his own book onto library shelf and becomes a hit

  • Lauren Akins asks for advice after kids get her hair tangled in comb

  • Rihanna expecting 1st child with A$AP Rocky: See the baby bump pics!

  • 20-year-old shaken baby survivor celebrates miraculous milestone into adulthood

Watch the TODAY anchors’ new Super Bowl PSA for girls in STEM

TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin and Carson Daly head back to the ‘70s for a new public service announcement empowering young girls in STEM. The PSA, part of the national She Can STEM campaign, will air Sunday during the Super Bowl pregame.Feb. 11, 2022

