Watch: Student athlete born without right leg wins wrestling state championship

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including a determined 17-year-old high school wrestling star winning the state championship against all odds, a huge discovery in the case of notorious California bear “Hank the Tank,” a toddler rocking out with the rare condition of “uncombable hair,” and a Florida man desperate enough to steal a crossbow by sticking it down his pants.Feb. 27, 2022