TODAY

Watch Sheryl Lee Ralph learn she got nominated for her first Emmy

01:43

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph received her first Emmy nomination on Tuesday after nearly 50 years in the entertainment industry. Her son captured the heart-warming moment she learned the news.July 13, 2022

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s son shares her joyful reaction to her 1st Emmy nomination

