IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Shop fleece leggings, coats and more expert-approved layering pieces for winter

  • Now Playing

    Savannah's daughter Vale explains what stocks are

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Some schools return to masking amid tripledemic

    02:08

  • Watch the new trailer for ‘Princess Power’ on Netflix

    00:50

  • Reports of kids accidentally eating edibles skyrockets

    00:31

  • Couple surprises family on Christmas with pregnancy reveal

    01:15

  • Kim Kardashian opens up on co-parenting with Kanye West

    01:10

  • Man who landed plane with no experience reflects on fatherhood

    02:30

  • Cooking with Cal: Bacon-wrapped water chestnuts

    03:53

  • Mandy Moore posts Christmas photos with two sons

    00:54

  • Daughter hides in package to surprise her mom for Christmas

    00:52

  • Goldendoodle keeps his human sisters safe when they got lost in the woods

    02:25

  • Military dad surprises daughter with help from Elf on the Shelf

    04:50

  • Jenna explains why she didn’t have her kids write a list to Santa

    03:59

  • Dad creates coloring book to sell hope to his community

    04:48

  • How to deal with growing flu medicine shortages

    03:11

  • Idina Menzel opens up about IVF journey at ‘a late age’

    01:29

  • Kroger joins CVS, Walgreens in limiting sale of children's meds

    02:07

  • Jenna Bush Hager’s daughter Mila visits Studio 1A

    05:01

  • New mental health app uses emojis to connect with kids

    05:13

  • Mom behind viral Christmas list talks to TODAY

    05:00

TODAY

Savannah's daughter Vale explains what stocks are

02:23

After Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb rang the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, Savannah’s daughter, Vale, impressed everyone by explaining what stocks are. “This is the clearest anyone’s ever explained the stock market that I’ve ever heard before,” Hoda says.Jan. 4, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Savannah's daughter Vale explains what stocks are

    02:23
  • UP NEXT

    Some schools return to masking amid tripledemic

    02:08

  • Watch the new trailer for ‘Princess Power’ on Netflix

    00:50

  • Reports of kids accidentally eating edibles skyrockets

    00:31

  • Couple surprises family on Christmas with pregnancy reveal

    01:15

  • Kim Kardashian opens up on co-parenting with Kanye West

    01:10

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All