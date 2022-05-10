IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Watch: Runner makes remarkable comeback after losing shoe

TODAY

There is usually no room for mistakes in a 200-meter sprint but one runner overcame a very unfortunate start after she lost her shoe right out of the gate. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.May 10, 2022

