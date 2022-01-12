Watch Pope Francis make surprise visit to record store
01:04
Share this -
copied
Pope Frances made an unannounced visit to a record store in Rome where he purchased a classical music CD. A Vatican spokesperson told Reuters that he was there to bless the store, as the owners are old friends of his and he was told they had recently renovated.Jan. 12, 2022
Now Playing
Watch Pope Francis make surprise visit to record store
01:04
UP NEXT
Lindsey Vonn on mental health, self-discovery, Winter Games
05:44
Yankees’ Rachel Balkovec becomes first female manager in minor league history
01:27
The sinking of the Costa Concordia: 10 years later
03:05
Djokovic admits breaking isolation rules, false statement on travel document
01:55
Bob Saget's final performance, latest details on his death