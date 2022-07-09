IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

We've got early Prime Day deals right now! Follow our live blog for the latest

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    Massive wildfire endangers Yosemite’s giant sequoia trees

    00:27

  • Biden signs executive order aimed at safeguarding abortion access

    00:35

  • What can the Jan. 6 committee learn from Pat Cipollone?

    02:58

  • Pat Cipollone gives private testimony in front of Jan. 6 committee

    02:10

  • Brittney Griner’s wife makes urgent plea for her release

    01:58

  • Homemade shotgun used to assassinate Shinzo Abe, Japanese police say

    02:28

  • 8-year-old injured in Highland Park shooting fights for his life

    02:11

  • Raiders hire first Black female team president in NFL History

    00:44

  • After months of record highs, gas prices finally start to go down

    03:36

  • White House, Washington watch for key jobs report on Friday

    01:08

  • Biden to sign executive order protecting access to abortion

    01:36

  • Love triangle killing: Aliases, fake passports and plastic surgery

    02:59

  • US steps up efforts to address escalating monkeypox outbreak

    00:26

  • Derek Chauvin sentenced for violating George Floyd's civil rights

    00:31

  • Dangerously high heat expected across Southeast on Friday

    00:45

  • 99% of world's population will face sun in rare phenomenon Friday

    00:36

  • Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe among Medal of Freedom recipients

    01:48

  • Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court

    01:52

  • Successors line up to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    02:22

TODAY

Watch: Plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

00:32

A pilot with less than 100 hours of experience was able to land his small plane on a North Carolina highway after his engine failed. He amazingly avoided power lines, trees and the cars driving on four lanes of traffic.July 9, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch: Plane makes emergency landing on North Carolina highway

    00:32
  • UP NEXT

    Massive wildfire endangers Yosemite’s giant sequoia trees

    00:27

  • Biden signs executive order aimed at safeguarding abortion access

    00:35

  • What can the Jan. 6 committee learn from Pat Cipollone?

    02:58

  • Pat Cipollone gives private testimony in front of Jan. 6 committee

    02:10

  • Brittney Griner’s wife makes urgent plea for her release

    01:58

Best of
TODAY

Play All
Play All