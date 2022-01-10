Watch: Pilot pulled from plane seconds before train crashes through wreckage
00:41
Share this -
copied
Body camera shows Los Angeles police officers pulling a pilot from a plane that went down on train tracks. They were able to drag him away just seconds before a train crashed through the wreckage. The pilot was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK. No one else was injured.Jan. 10, 2022
UP NEXT
Saving, investing, tracking spending: Top financials tips for 2022
04:50
Blue Ivy turns 10! Grandma Tina Knowles shares sweet tribute on social media
00:41
‘The Honeymooners’ reboot in the works with female-focused cast
00:40
‘Bel-Air’: Get an exclusive 1st look at new series
01:01
Baking competition announced for Queen's Elizabeth's jubilee
00:46
Meet Team USA’s figure skating team heading to Beijing