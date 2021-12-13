Watch out for extra fees tacked onto your hotel bill
“Amenity” or “resort” fees often don’t show up on your hotel bill until later in the booking process. What are they for, and are there ways to avoid them? NBC investigative and consumer correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to tell you everything you need to know.Dec. 13, 2021
