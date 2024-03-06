IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nikki Haley exits presidential race, wishes Donald Trump 'well'
Nikki Haley exits presidential race, wishes Donald Trump 'well'

06:36

Nikki Haley announced Wednesday she is ending her campaign for president after a slew of losses on Super Tuesday. While she did not explicitly endorse Donald Trump, she said, "It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him."March 6, 2024

Nikki Haley exits presidential race, wishes Donald Trump 'well'

