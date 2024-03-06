Full video: Nikki Haley suspends 2024 campaign, Trump responds
10:05
Now Playing
Nikki Haley exits presidential race, wishes Donald Trump 'well'
06:36
UP NEXT
CNBC Changemakers: Learn about inspiring women in business
05:20
Cousins share inspiring journey to motherhood through surrogacy
06:32
Amazon, Walmart, Target: Are membership plans worth it?
03:33
Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs
03:33
Watch: Cat appears to mimic owner using crutches
00:42
France cuts number of Olympics opening ceremony spectators
00:31
Workplace safety investigator testifies in 'Rust' trial
00:32
Customers have major beef over soaring burger prices
03:21
TSA rolls out self-service screening checkpoint trial
03:23
Dartmouth University men’s basketball teams votes to unionize
02:40
Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8
00:29
Questions grow after explosions at Michigan vape company
01:50
Super Tuesday results: What to take away from Trump’s big win
03:56
Nikki Haley to end campaign after Trump dominates Super Tuesday
01:57
Hoda Kotb unveils new children's book, 'Hope Is a Rainbow'
07:08
Small plane crashes near Nashville highway, killing all 5 on board
00:29
Watch: Toddler has serious case of the giggles during haircut
00:47
How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness
02:35
Nikki Haley exits presidential race, wishes Donald Trump 'well'
06:36
Copied
Copied
Nikki Haley announced Wednesday she is ending her campaign for president after a slew of losses on Super Tuesday. While she did not explicitly endorse Donald Trump, she said, "It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond it who did not support him."March 6, 2024
Full video: Nikki Haley suspends 2024 campaign, Trump responds
10:05
Now Playing
Nikki Haley exits presidential race, wishes Donald Trump 'well'
06:36
UP NEXT
CNBC Changemakers: Learn about inspiring women in business
05:20
Cousins share inspiring journey to motherhood through surrogacy
06:32
Amazon, Walmart, Target: Are membership plans worth it?
03:33
Companies pay plus-sized influencers to promote weight-loss drugs
03:33
Watch: Cat appears to mimic owner using crutches
00:42
France cuts number of Olympics opening ceremony spectators
00:31
Workplace safety investigator testifies in 'Rust' trial
00:32
Customers have major beef over soaring burger prices
03:21
TSA rolls out self-service screening checkpoint trial
03:23
Dartmouth University men’s basketball teams votes to unionize
02:40
Biden administration plans to cap credit card late fees at $8
00:29
Questions grow after explosions at Michigan vape company
01:50
Super Tuesday results: What to take away from Trump’s big win
03:56
Nikki Haley to end campaign after Trump dominates Super Tuesday
01:57
Hoda Kotb unveils new children's book, 'Hope Is a Rainbow'
07:08
Small plane crashes near Nashville highway, killing all 5 on board
00:29
Watch: Toddler has serious case of the giggles during haircut
00:47
How weight-loss drugs are reshaping gyms and world of fitness