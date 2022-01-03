Watch never-before-seen cold open of ‘The Office’

Nearly a decade after “The Office” had it series finale, fans still can’t get enough of the hit show. Season four of “The Office: Superfan Episodes” just dropped on Peacock and it includes extended episodes and bonus scenes. TODAY’s Carson Daly shares a clip of a never-before-seen cold open.Jan. 3, 2022
