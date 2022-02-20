Watch: Man falls through hole while distracted by phone (with a lucky landing)
04:26
A Turkish man was captured on security camera learning the dangers of texting while walking! The man can be seen typing away on his phone before falling through a store hatch and being saved by some conveniently placed boxes.Feb. 20, 2022
