See Lenny Kravitz workout in full rockstar attire

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
People celebrates 50 years of iconic magazine covers05:18
Ina Garten has a new project in the works: A memoir!00:48
Watch Conan O’Brien return to ‘Tonight Show’ after 15 years01:18
See first trailer for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’00:59
Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant to return for 'Bridget Jones' sequel01:14
Now Playing
See Lenny Kravitz workout in full rockstar attire00:49
UP NEXT
See who is on the cover for People’s 50th anniversary issue05:28
TODAY fan puts her Hoda & Jenna knowledge to the test04:26
Author Anne Lamott on new book ‘Somehow: Thoughts on Love’07:37
Hoda and Jenna light up the Empire State Building for anniversary03:15
Anika Noni Rose reveals new children’s book ‘Tiana’s Perfect Plan’05:20
Look back at People magazine covers featuring TODAY anchors00:54
Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum to star in new rom-com00:52
Billie Eilish announces new album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’00:29
Richard Lewis thanks ‘Curb’ crew in behind-the-scenes clip of finale00:34
Larry David on how a trip to grocery store spurred idea for ‘Seinfeld’01:23
Hoda & Jenna fan answers trivia for a chance to win a big prize!04:33
Michael Bublé and Jason Derulo make spicy margaritas on TODAY03:34
Moms and their babies surprise Hoda & Jenna on 5th anniversary05:25
Chloe Fineman does impressions for Hoda & Jenna’s anniversary06:33
See Lenny Kravitz workout in full rockstar attire00:49
Fans on social media are reacting to Lenny Kravitz’s viral workout where he’s bench pressing and doing crunches at the same time — while wearing leather pants and sunglasses!April 10, 2024
People celebrates 50 years of iconic magazine covers05:18
Ina Garten has a new project in the works: A memoir!00:48
Watch Conan O’Brien return to ‘Tonight Show’ after 15 years01:18
See first trailer for ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’00:59
Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant to return for 'Bridget Jones' sequel01:14
Now Playing
See Lenny Kravitz workout in full rockstar attire00:49
UP NEXT
See who is on the cover for People’s 50th anniversary issue05:28
TODAY fan puts her Hoda & Jenna knowledge to the test04:26
Author Anne Lamott on new book ‘Somehow: Thoughts on Love’07:37
Hoda and Jenna light up the Empire State Building for anniversary03:15
Anika Noni Rose reveals new children’s book ‘Tiana’s Perfect Plan’05:20
Look back at People magazine covers featuring TODAY anchors00:54
Scarlett Johansson, Channing Tatum to star in new rom-com00:52
Billie Eilish announces new album ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’00:29
Richard Lewis thanks ‘Curb’ crew in behind-the-scenes clip of finale00:34
Larry David on how a trip to grocery store spurred idea for ‘Seinfeld’01:23
Hoda & Jenna fan answers trivia for a chance to win a big prize!04:33
Michael Bublé and Jason Derulo make spicy margaritas on TODAY03:34
Moms and their babies surprise Hoda & Jenna on 5th anniversary05:25
Chloe Fineman does impressions for Hoda & Jenna’s anniversary06:33