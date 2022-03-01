Kate McKinnon, Kyle MacLachlan talk Peacock's 'Joe vs. Carole'
10:38
Share this -
copied
Kate McKinnon and Kyle MacLachlan join Hoda and Jenna to talk about taking on Carole and Howard Baskin in the new show “Joe vs. Carole.” McKinnon and MacLachlan share their own takes on “Tiger King,” and the group plays a guessing game where they try to figure out secrets about each other.March 1, 2022
UP NEXT
Courteney Cox talks new series, aging, whether she'll get married
05:29
School librarian shares love of reading, gets special surprise on TODAY
09:04
Watch a sneak peak of the new dating show, ‘The Courtship’
01:06
‘Earning It’ docuseries shines light on women in the NFL
00:43
Why Larry David pulled new documentary hours before premiere
00:34
Queen Elizabeth returns to work after recovering from COVID-19