Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s candid conversation with 'Groundskeeping' author Lee Cole
24:22
Share this -
copied
Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s candid conversation with “Groundskeeping” author Lee Cole at the New Orleans Book Festival as they discuss Cole’s journey from a tree trimmer to an author. They also chat about the inspiration for his debut novel. *New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this showMarch 11, 2022
Now Playing
Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s candid conversation with 'Groundskeeping' author Lee Cole
24:22
UP NEXT
‘Shop All Day’: ‘What’s Buzzing on Social’
25:03
Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch
24:58
On the Money: Relationships and Money
23:16
Leighton Meester on the twists and turns in her thriller ‘The Weekend Away’