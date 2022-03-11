IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 women-founded businesses to shop for jewelry, hair care and more

  • Now Playing

    Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s candid conversation with 'Groundskeeping' author Lee Cole

    24:22
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Shop All Day’: ‘What’s Buzzing on Social’

    25:03

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch

    24:58

  • On the Money: Relationships and Money

    23:16

  • Leighton Meester on the twists and turns in her thriller ‘The Weekend Away’

    03:52

  • Shop TODAY: Women's History Month

    00:50

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast on the joy of playing their characters

    06:53

  • Al, Sheinelle and Dylan give behind-the-scenes look at TODAY, Studio 1A and more

    25:00

  • Watch Hoda Kotb’s extended interview with Matt Hutchins as he opens up about love for his late wife, his grief and her legacy

    24:58

  • ‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson

    07:08

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters

    04:45

  • Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson on potential ‘Law & Order’ guest stars

    01:11

  • Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni talk Benson and Stabler’s feelings

    04:58

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Kandi Burruss shares her favorite bestsellers

    24:20

  • She Made It: Live a Life of Love

    22:51

  • Anna Chlumsky on ‘Inventing Anna’ and why Anna Delvey’s story captivated America

    05:35

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Gold medal-worthy products

    25:03

  • Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movie

    08:26

  • Consumer Confidential: Winter Survival Guide

    24:51

TODAY

Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s candid conversation with 'Groundskeeping' author Lee Cole

24:22

Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s candid conversation with “Groundskeeping” author Lee Cole at the New Orleans Book Festival as they discuss Cole’s journey from a tree trimmer to an author. They also chat about the inspiration for his debut novel. *New Orleans & Company paid for the production of this showMarch 11, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch Jenna Bush Hager’s candid conversation with 'Groundskeeping' author Lee Cole

    24:22
  • UP NEXT

    ‘Shop All Day’: ‘What’s Buzzing on Social’

    25:03

  • Savannah Guthrie learns to make steak 2 ways | Starting from Scratch

    24:58

  • On the Money: Relationships and Money

    23:16

  • Leighton Meester on the twists and turns in her thriller ‘The Weekend Away’

    03:52

  • Shop TODAY: Women's History Month

    00:50

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All