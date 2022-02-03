Watch: J. Lo and Maluma help one man pull off a surprise engagement!
Jeff Mclaughin has the surprise of a lifetime for his girlfriend Rachel Hurtado. The couple joins Hoda and Jenna thinking they are about play a Couple’s Trivia game with Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, instead Mclaughin gets down on one knee! Jeff and Rachel also walk away with a ring from Pasquale Bruni and a honeymoon to the Bahamas. Feb. 3, 2022
