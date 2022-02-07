Watch how Team USA snowboarder Julia Marino celebrated competitor’s gold-medal win

American snowboarder Julia Marino was in first place heading into the final run of the women’s slopestyle competition when Zoi Sadowski-Synnott landed the run and took home gold medal for New Zealand. In a great show of sportsmanship, Marino dogpiled on Sadowski-Synnott to celebrate her incredible finish. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Olympic Morning Boost.Feb. 7, 2022