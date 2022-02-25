IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Watch Hoda Kotb’s extended interview with Matt Hutchins as he opens up about love for his late wife, his grief and her legacy

    24:58
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson

    07:08

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters

    04:45

  • Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson on potential ‘Law & Order’ guest stars

    01:11

  • Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni talk Benson and Stabler’s feelings

    04:58

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Kandi Burruss shares her favorite bestsellers

    24:20

  • She Made It: Live a Life of Love

    22:51

  • Anna Chlumsky on ‘Inventing Anna’ and why Anna Delvey’s story captivated America

    05:35

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Gold medal-worthy products

    25:03

  • Jodie Sweetin remembers Bob Saget and talks new movie

    08:26

  • Consumer Confidential: Winter Survival Guide

    24:51

  • Kate Beckinsale reveals her go-to beauty secret

    00:34

TODAY

Watch Hoda Kotb’s extended interview with Matt Hutchins as he opens up about love for his late wife, his grief and her legacy

24:58

In a TODAY Exclusive, Matt Hutchins breaks his silence in an extended interview with Hoda Kotb about his late wife, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of ‘Rust.’ Hutchins details his grief after his wife’s death, the anger he felt when Alec Baldwin did not ‘accept responsibility’ for the accident that took her life, and shares the couple’s 17-year love story and his hopes for her legacy.Feb. 25, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Watch Hoda Kotb’s extended interview with Matt Hutchins as he opens up about love for his late wife, his grief and her legacy

    24:58
  • UP NEXT

    ‘This Is Us’ star Niles Fitch reflects on playing teenage Randall Pearson

    07:08

  • ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ cast discuss the evolution of their characters

    04:45

  • Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson on potential ‘Law & Order’ guest stars

    01:11

  • Mariska Hargitay, Chris Meloni talk Benson and Stabler’s feelings

    04:58

  • ‘Shop All Day’: Kandi Burruss shares her favorite bestsellers

    24:20

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All