Watch Hoda Kotb’s extended interview with Matt Hutchins as he opens up about love for his late wife, his grief and her legacy

In a TODAY Exclusive, Matt Hutchins breaks his silence in an extended interview with Hoda Kotb about his late wife, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was killed on the set of ‘Rust.’ Hutchins details his grief after his wife’s death, the anger he felt when Alec Baldwin did not ‘accept responsibility’ for the accident that took her life, and shares the couple’s 17-year love story and his hopes for her legacy.Feb. 25, 2022