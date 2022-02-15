Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling05:04
How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves04:42
Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship03:34
Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics06:07
The Great Wall of China: An inside look at the iconic attraction04:05
Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 202602:06
Kristi Yamaguchi: ‘This is not the spirit of the Olympics’05:36
How Kristi Yamaguchi changed figure skating02:06
Search underway after small plane crashes off North Carolina coast01:41
Fire warning impacting 11 million amid winter warm-up00:58
Watch: Hundreds of birds suddenly drop from the sky in Mexico00:28
Prices soar for new and used cars: What you need to know03:00
Novak Djokovic to skip events requiring COVID-19 vaccinations00:28
Trump’s longtime accounting firm cutting ties with his organization00:34
Queen Elizabeth’s health in spotlight after royal family outbreak02:10
Winter storm drops snow on Rockies, reaching East Coast by Friday01:23
Suspect arrested, charged in murder of NYC resident Christina Yuna Lee01:36
Battle over masks in schools continues as mandates are rolled back02:22
Inside the White House’s next move to deescalate Russian-Ukraine crisis01:39
Russia says it has pulled back some troops around Ukraine amid hopes of diplomacy02:26
Watch Hoda, Jenna and fans play Olympic photo guessing game04:41
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager and two fans from the plaza compete in an Olympics-themed guessing game. See who wins gold!Feb. 15, 2022
UP NEXT
Watch Hoda and Jenna try their hand at curling05:04
How a knitter wove her way to making Team USA’s hats and gloves04:42
Brittany Bowe’s road to 2022 Olympics lit by devotion and sportsmanship03:34
Kristi Yamaguchi ‘shocked’ Kamila Valieva was cleared to skate at Olympics06:07
The Great Wall of China: An inside look at the iconic attraction04:05
Ryan Cochran-Siegle: My Olympic silver medal is motivating me for 202602:06