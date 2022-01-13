IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

‘Shop All Day’: Hit ‘reset’ for 2022 with picks starting at $10

  • ‘SNL’ star Cecily Strong talks playing 11 characters in 1-woman play

    05:31
  • Now Playing

    Watch Hoda and Jenna take a polar plunge!

    04:50
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Garfield shares why he didn’t get the role of Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’

    04:01

  • Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split

    03:16

  • Get 1st look at star-studded NFL playoff ad

    01:12

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged: See the ring

    00:47

  • Neve Campbell reveals scariest on-set experience (and it involves a bear)

    01:23

  • ‘House of Gucci,’ ‘Power of the Dog’ lead movies nominated for SAG Awards

    00:59

  • Ronnie Spector, ‘Be My Baby’ singer, dies at 78

    02:15

  • Denzel Washington shares advice he gave his kids about show business

    05:42

  • Husband’s photo of wife shoveling snow sparks debate, Hoda and Jenna weigh in

    05:25

  • ‘Good Mythical Morning’ hosts Rhett and Link on show’s 10-year anniversary

    04:49

  • Amy Poehler to produce ‘Lucy and Desi’ documentary

    00:37

  • See the Foo Fighters in new horror-comedy trailer for ‘Studio 666’

    01:08

  • Ina Garten has hilarious response to Reese Witherspoon’s 2022 goals

    01:00

  • Oscars will return with a host in 2022

    00:39

  • Jacob Elordi talks season 2 of ‘Euphoria,’ turns spotlight to parents during interview

    05:32

  • NFL legend Jerry Rice shares predictions for 2022 Super Bowl

    05:26

  • Look back at Gene Shalit in a fit of laughter while interviewing Carol Channing

    01:52

  • Denzel Washington talks playing Macbeth, remembers Sidney Poitier

    05:53

TODAY

Watch Hoda and Jenna take a polar plunge!

04:50

Every winter at the turn of the new year, people take a dip into near-freezing water for the polar bear plunge. In the latest edition of Hoda and Jenna’s Bucket List, the pair don swimsuits and wade into the cold waves – one a little farther than the other!Jan. 13, 2022

  • ‘SNL’ star Cecily Strong talks playing 11 characters in 1-woman play

    05:31
  • Now Playing

    Watch Hoda and Jenna take a polar plunge!

    04:50
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Garfield shares why he didn’t get the role of Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’

    04:01

  • Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announce split

    03:16

  • Get 1st look at star-studded NFL playoff ad

    01:12

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are engaged: See the ring

    00:47

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All