Watch Hillary Clinton’s full interview with Willie Geist on Sunday TODAY

Former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton sits down with Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist for a conversation about her new MasterClass on the power of resilience and overcoming setbacks in life. Clinton also candidly discusses the possibility of former President Donald Trump’s running for reelection in 2024, and what his candidacy could mean for the United States.Dec. 5, 2021
Hillary Clinton shares the life lessons she learned after the 2016 election
