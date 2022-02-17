Watch heartwarming display of sportsmanship on high school basketball team
In Lake Hamilton, South Dakota, a high school basketball team had a surprise for their manager, Andy Tolleson, on senior night. Tolleson, who has special needs, was given his own jersey and a spot on the starting lineup. He nailed a trio of three-pointers and helped his team to victory. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.Feb. 17, 2022
