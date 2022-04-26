IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 easy 30-minute meal ideas for busy weekdays

  • UP NEXT

    Family photo shoot turns into emotional marriage proposal

    01:06

  • Newlywed couple lets groom’s grandparents have their first dance

    00:51

  • Soldier surprises 16-year-old brother at his high school

    00:52

  • Duke’s Coach K surprised with adorable puppy for retirement

    00:56

  • Crowd encourages young swimmer to jump off diving board

    00:44

  • ’Ring that bell!’: Dick Vitale celebrates end of chemotherapy

    00:39

  • See this tired dog get a ride home in style from Good Samaritan

    00:34

  • Watch this couple’s dream of starting a family come true

    00:57

  • Toddler less than impressed while sledding in New Hampshire

    00:43

  • TikTok’s Brittany and Ryan treated to Knicks game, meet Derrick Rose

    01:13

  • Watch: Soldier dad surprises his kids in heartwarming reunion

    00:43

  • Bride’s daughter surprises groom with adoption letter

    00:55

  • Woman surprised with 'promotion' from 'dog grandma' to 'human grandma'

    00:43

  • Watch toddler cousins adorably reunite after 10 days apart

    00:39

  • Texas teen whose truck was destroyed by tornado gets sweet surprise

    00:48

  • See loving reunion between a mother and her army specialist son

    00:46

  • Watch: Military dad surprises his son and wife at preschool pickup

    00:48

  • Watch: Preschooler faces major case of the Mondays

    00:41

  • Watch girl's sweet reaction after sinking first basketball on the court

    00:43

  • Watch dad’s hilarious reaction to his 9-month old’s makeup routine

    00:51

TODAY

Watch grandparents wait patiently for kids to tire themselves out

00:46

Grandparents in California were taking care of their 2-year-old identical twin granddaughters for the night when the girls started to literally run circles around them. Watch as the grandparents sit patiently and wait for them to tire themselves out. TODAY's Hoda Kotb shares the Morning Boost.April 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Family photo shoot turns into emotional marriage proposal

    01:06

  • Newlywed couple lets groom’s grandparents have their first dance

    00:51

  • Soldier surprises 16-year-old brother at his high school

    00:52

  • Duke’s Coach K surprised with adorable puppy for retirement

    00:56

  • Crowd encourages young swimmer to jump off diving board

    00:44

  • ’Ring that bell!’: Dick Vitale celebrates end of chemotherapy

    00:39

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All