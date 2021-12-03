Watch Darren Criss perform ‘Christmas Dance’ from his new holiday album
Actor and singer Darren Criss stops by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his new holiday album, “A Very Darren Crissmas,” and the excitement around the arrival of his first child with his wife, Mia. He also shares a special performance of one of the new tracks, “Christmas Dance.”Dec. 3, 2021
