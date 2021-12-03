Watch Darren Criss perform ‘Christmas Dance’ from his new holiday album

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Actor and singer Darren Criss stops by the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his new holiday album, “A Very Darren Crissmas,” and the excitement around the arrival of his first child with his wife, Mia. He also shares a special performance of one of the new tracks, “Christmas Dance.”Dec. 3, 2021

