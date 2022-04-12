IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

These 7 shoe styles are trending for spring — and we need them all

  • Camila Cabello performs 'Boys Don’t Cry' live for the first time

    04:49

  • Camila Cabello performs ‘Psychofreak’ live on TODAY

    03:30
  • Now Playing

    Watch Camila Cabello perform ‘Bam Bam’ live on the TODAY plaza

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    See Thomas Rhett perform 'Crash and Burn' live on TODAY

    03:39

  • Thomas Rhett performs 'What’s Your Country Song' live on TODAY

    03:07

  • Watch Thomas Rhett perform 'Church Boots' live on TODAY

    03:10

  • See Thomas Rhett perform ‘Look What God Gave Her’ live on TODAY

    03:10

  • Thomas Rhett performs 'Slow Down Summer' live on TODAY

    03:36

  • New Orleans local band, The Soul Rebels, perform on TODAY

    04:37

  • Watch OneRepublic perform new single, ‘West Coast’

    04:46

  • Brittney Spencer performs ‘Sober and Skinny,’ talks country music stardom

    05:25

  • TikTok star Samara Joy performs ‘Stardust’ on TODAY

    05:04

  • Country singer Conner Smith performs ‘Learn From It’

    05:41

  • Reba McEntire talks about finding love during the pandemic

    05:14

  • New baby, new show, new album: Meghan Trainor opens up about it all

    04:56

  • Coldplay performs ‘Higher Power’ live on TODAY

    04:10

  • Watch Coldplay perform ‘Clocks’ live on the TODAY plaza

    04:33

  • Alanis Morissette talks about tour marking 25 years since ‘Jagged Little Pill’

    04:34

  • TODAY’s summer music lineup revealed

    01:00

  • Grammy nominee Ingrid Andress on ‘carrying the torch’ for young women in country music

    03:41

Citi Music Series

Watch Camila Cabello perform ‘Bam Bam’ live on the TODAY plaza

03:49

As part of the Citi Concert series, singer Camila Cabello performs “Bam Bam” off her third studio album "Familia" live on the TODAY plaza.April 12, 2022

  • Camila Cabello performs 'Boys Don’t Cry' live for the first time

    04:49

  • Camila Cabello performs ‘Psychofreak’ live on TODAY

    03:30
  • Now Playing

    Watch Camila Cabello perform ‘Bam Bam’ live on the TODAY plaza

    03:49
  • UP NEXT

    See Thomas Rhett perform 'Crash and Burn' live on TODAY

    03:39

  • Thomas Rhett performs 'What’s Your Country Song' live on TODAY

    03:07

  • Watch Thomas Rhett perform 'Church Boots' live on TODAY

    03:10

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All