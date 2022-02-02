Watch: British Airways plane nearly topples over while attempting to land
A flight arriving at London’s Heathrow Airport battled extremely gusty winds as they were getting ready to land. The plane appeared to almost topple over and its tail nearly made brief contact with the ground.Feb. 2, 2022
