We shop for a living — here are the products we loved in 2021

TODAY

Watch baller teacher sink clutch playground shot

Third grade teacher Kathleen Fitzpatrick became a classroom favorite this week after sinking a three-point shot in front of her students. "Ms. Fitz," a former college basketball player, had promised her third graders hot chocolate if she made the shot, adding to the excitement.Dec. 23, 2021

Best of TODAY

