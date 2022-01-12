IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Colorado woman rescues 3 children from icy pond 01:17
Now Playing
Watch: American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane 00:28
UP NEXT
Off-duty sheriff deputy fatally shoots North Carolina man 00:28 ‘Miracle landing’: 4 people survive medical helicopter crash in Philadelphia 02:08 Record-breaking cold weather freezes the Northeast 03:18 N95 and KN95 masks: How to spot fakes being sold online 01:02 Biden urges Senate filibuster rule change: “I’m tired of being quiet!” 02:54 Omicron surge pushes CDC to consider higher quality mask guidance 03:14 Community steps in after couple suffers tough loss weeks before wedding 07:09 NFL legend Jerry Rice shares predictions for 2022 Super Bowl 05:26 How 2 friends are helping people with addiction receive help 03:31 Speed skater gives up spot in 2022 Olympics for fellow teammate and friend 06:17 Wives prank brothers by buying them all the exact same shirt 00:46 Novak Djokovic back in training, but playing in Australian Open remains up in the air 00:32 IRS offers warning ahead of possibly ‘frustrating’ tax season 02:16 Space heater safety: Tips to protect your family if a fire breaks out 04:21 Bob Saget’s touring partner Mike Young shares last text messages 04:32 Maya Angelou becomes 1st Black woman to appear on US quarter 00:21 Doctors transplant pig heart into a human patient in last-ditch effort to save his life 00:29 New details released surrounding Bob Saget’s death as tributes continue 02:21 Watch: American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane 00:28
An American Airlines passenger was arrested after breaking into the cockpit and damaging the aircraft. The flight was delayed for several hours so a replacement plane could be flown in to complete the trip from Honduras to Miami.
Jan. 12, 2022 Read More Colorado woman rescues 3 children from icy pond 01:17
Now Playing
Watch: American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane 00:28
UP NEXT
Off-duty sheriff deputy fatally shoots North Carolina man 00:28 ‘Miracle landing’: 4 people survive medical helicopter crash in Philadelphia 02:08 Record-breaking cold weather freezes the Northeast 03:18 N95 and KN95 masks: How to spot fakes being sold online 01:02