TODAY

Watch: American Airlines passenger breaks into cockpit, damages plane

00:28

An American Airlines passenger was arrested after breaking into the cockpit and damaging the aircraft. The flight was delayed for several hours so a replacement plane could be flown in to complete the trip from Honduras to Miami.Jan. 12, 2022

Traveler enters cockpit, causes damage on Miami-bound plane, American Airlines says

