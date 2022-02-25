Watch Alan Ritchson serenade Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager
06:40
Actor Alan Ritchson sits down with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to talk about getting into character for the action series “Reacher.” He also talks about his decades-long romance with his wife, and his audition for “American Idol.”Feb. 25, 2022
