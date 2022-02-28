Watch Al Roker make surprise appearance on 'SNL'

TODAY’s Al Roker made a surprise appearance this weekend on “Saturday Night Live” during a taped sketch about a “good” variant of COVID-19. He walks in carrying a huge sandwich, chugs a drink and gets long, luscious locks of hair.Feb. 28, 2022
UP NEXT
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle honored at NAACP Image Awards
00:27
Bear Grylls talks new autobiography, eats bugs with NBC reporter
04:27
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick debut ‘Plaza Suite’
00:51
Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino reunite 25 years after ‘Romy and Michele’
00:58
Mick Jagger, Questlove to produce docuseries about James Brown
00:25
How composer Michael Abels is breaking down barriers in Hollywood