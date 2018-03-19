Want to win a car that's been beautifully restored? Details are here!

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

March 19th, 2018

Watch a 12-story building get imploded by 300 pounds of dynamite

People gathered in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday to watch a demolition team implode a high-rise building in just 12 seconds. TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie reports.

More video

TRENDING

LIFESTYLE