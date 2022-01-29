IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Try these 3 easy, healthy recipes: Bean chili, quinoa salad and roasted cauliflower

  • Celebrating Dylan Dreyer’s 9 years at Weekend TODAY

    06:26
  • Now Playing

    Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Jenna Bush Hager says 2 of her kids still suck their thumbs

    03:12

  • Hoda reveals sweet nighttime tradition with her kids

    02:34

  • David Beckham’s daughter has her first crush

    00:32

  • Savannah Guthrie celebrates mom's 80th birthday with sweet tribute

    01:56

  • 4 simple winter bucket list activities to enjoy with your whole family

    05:00

  • Skincare products for mom and baby: stretch mark cream, diaper rash paste, more

    05:03

  • Dad on TikTok offers to be stand-in parent at LGBTQ+ weddings

    04:37

  • How this new program is helping children cope with trauma and grief

    05:43

  • SAT going digital in 2024, ditching paper for laptops

    00:31

  • Hoda Kotb reveals special meaning behind the ‘M’ on her necklace

    04:47

  • Kate Hudson talks about parenting children in 3 different stages of life

    09:55

  • Hoda and Jenna amazed by toddler who purchased $2,000 worth of furniture

    02:41

  • Cooking with Cal: Dylan and son make classic Sicilian sciachiatta

    04:34

  • Dylan Dreyer returns to TODAY after maternity leave, jokes ‘I just want quiet’

    05:10

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome baby with help from surrogate

    00:32

  • Mother and daughter build a snowman for Sunday Mug Shots

    01:08

  • Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcome their first child

    00:40

  • Meet the seniors proving it’s never too late to make a new friend

    03:46

TODAY

Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment

00:38

Near her home in Brazil, a 97-year-old woman was able to fulfill her dream of taking a long-awaited dip in the ocean. With some help she was able to experience a beautiful moment in nature with her daughters. NBC’s Joe Fryer shares the Morning Boost for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 29, 2022

  • Celebrating Dylan Dreyer’s 9 years at Weekend TODAY

    06:26
  • Now Playing

    Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment

    00:38
  • UP NEXT

    Jenna Bush Hager says 2 of her kids still suck their thumbs

    03:12

  • Hoda reveals sweet nighttime tradition with her kids

    02:34

  • David Beckham’s daughter has her first crush

    00:32

  • Savannah Guthrie celebrates mom's 80th birthday with sweet tribute

    01:56

Best of TODAY

Play All
Play All