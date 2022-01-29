Watch 97-year-old woman’s dream come true in touching moment
Near her home in Brazil, a 97-year-old woman was able to fulfill her dream of taking a long-awaited dip in the ocean. With some help she was able to experience a beautiful moment in nature with her daughters. NBC’s Joe Fryer shares the Morning Boost for Weekend TODAY.Jan. 29, 2022
